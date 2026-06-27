Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $15.65 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Kercheville Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,542 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $334.71 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $366.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.94. The company has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Alphabet's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. The trade was a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,526. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Freedom Capital lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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