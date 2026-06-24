Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Kercheville Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,163 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kercheville Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,198,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after purchasing an additional 805,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock worth $3,984,281,000 after purchasing an additional 616,297 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced a strategic partnership with Zeta Global to build a unified data and AI infrastructure for enterprise marketing, which analysts say further validates enterprise AI adoption and could create a meaningful long-term commercial opportunity. Palantir partners with Zeta Global on AI-powered marketing infrastructure, Wedbush sees further enterprise validation

Palantir announced a strategic partnership with Zeta Global to build a unified data and AI infrastructure for enterprise marketing, which analysts say further validates enterprise AI adoption and could create a meaningful long-term commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Palantir’s strong growth, profitability, and expanding role in government and commercial AI workloads, reinforcing the long-term bull case. Is This the Best Tech Stock to Buy Before the End of the Year?

Recent commentary continues to highlight Palantir’s strong growth, profitability, and expanding role in government and commercial AI workloads, reinforcing the long-term bull case. Positive Sentiment: The company also secured a foundational role in the U.S. Army’s Next Generation Command and Control data layer, supporting its defense revenue story. Palantir Secures Foundational Role in NGC2 Data Layer

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.18 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $279.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Phillip Securities increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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