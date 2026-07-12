Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 19,558 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,242 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Cameco were worth $15,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Cameco by 30,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company's stock.

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Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.06. 2,321,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.96 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company's 50 day moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $598.63 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.38%.Cameco's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cameco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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