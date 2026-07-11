Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 24,670 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,462 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $26,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,233 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $954,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,801,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,513. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $134.49. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.12. The company has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.Duke Energy's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,205.74. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,087.25. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Capitol Sec Mgt downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Key Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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