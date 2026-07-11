Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,847 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $33,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $418,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $822,618,000 after purchasing an additional 938,051 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $954,405,000 after purchasing an additional 928,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,707,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $227,783,000 after purchasing an additional 843,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.90. 1,563,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,216. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here