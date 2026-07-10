Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 136,583 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,566,553 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 136,583 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $45,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 210,143 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,553,288 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $73,936,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $481,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 9.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for small business internet service by JD Power, highlighting strong product quality and support for its business connectivity strategy.

AT&T ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for small business internet service by JD Power, highlighting strong product quality and support for its business connectivity strategy. Positive Sentiment: Coverage suggesting AT&T is gaining an edge as a bankrupt carrier exits the market could support market-share expectations and sentiment.

Coverage suggesting AT&T is gaining an edge as a bankrupt carrier exits the market could support market-share expectations and sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: New comparisons versus Verizon keep AT&T in focus as investors assess fiber and wireless growth prospects versus valuation.

New comparisons versus Verizon keep AT&T in focus as investors assess fiber and wireless growth prospects versus valuation. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated AT&T with an underweight rating and an $18 price target, signaling concern about near-term upside.

Wells Fargo initiated AT&T with an underweight rating and an $18 price target, signaling concern about near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target on AT&T to $24 from $26, reflecting a more cautious valuation view.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5%

T opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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