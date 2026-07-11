Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 16,336 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,273 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $27,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock worth $23,677,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 49,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 44,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in GE Aerospace by 19.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 450,383 shares of the company's stock worth $135,484,000 after acquiring an additional 72,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.74 and a 200-day moving average of $317.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $374.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $251.40 and a 12-month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here