Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $14.48 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,205 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 20,953 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $81,293,961.84. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,228,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,916,338. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand.

Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame DELL as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships.

Media coverage continues to frame as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships. Positive Sentiment: President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength.

President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook.

Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Dell with peers like Super Micro and Lenovo highlight broader AI and PC industry trends, but these stories are more about sector positioning than a direct change in Dell’s fundamentals.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $15.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $435.14. 5,136,180 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,403. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $354.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.57. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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