Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $29.25 Million Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,002 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $29,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $369.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $392.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This trade represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,724,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,298. The company has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $310.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.97. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

See Also

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