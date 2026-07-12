Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,202,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,071,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America lowered its price target slightly to $66 from $67 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued upside potential for Bristol Myers Squibb. Benzinga

Bank of America lowered its price target slightly to $66 from $67 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued upside potential for Bristol Myers Squibb. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb’s addition to defensive and value-defensive Russell indices could broaden demand from index-tracking and conservative institutional investors. Yahoo Finance

Bristol Myers Squibb’s addition to defensive and value-defensive Russell indices could broaden demand from index-tracking and conservative institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: The company’s QUILS lung cancer detection program is expanding into new states, reinforcing its reputation in oncology and public-health initiatives. Yahoo Finance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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