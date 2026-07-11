Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,727 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Federated Hermes worth $27,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 863 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts: Sign Up

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE FHI traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 642,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,380. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.30 and a 1 year high of $60.77.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 21.47%.The business had revenue of $478.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Federated Hermes's payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHI shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federated Hermes from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Federated Hermes

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bryan M. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 74,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,718.20. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,950 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $513,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,674,165.84. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Federated Hermes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Federated Hermes wasn't on the list.

While Federated Hermes currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here