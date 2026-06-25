Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,827 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $15,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

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GE Vernova Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of GEV opened at $1,055.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,028.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $859.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $482.20 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

More GE Vernova News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GEV. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEV

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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