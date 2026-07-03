Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $808,000 in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,272 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDK. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,684.24.

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More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sandisk announced sampling of its BiCS10 1Tb TLC 3D NAND flash memory, highlighting higher density, better power efficiency, and faster interface speeds for data-intensive workloads. Article Title

Sandisk announced sampling of its BiCS10 1Tb TLC 3D NAND flash memory, highlighting higher density, better power efficiency, and faster interface speeds for data-intensive workloads. Positive Sentiment: China Renaissance raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,169, citing strong AI storage demand, while Bank of America also lifted its target to $2,500 and reiterated a buy rating. Article Title

China Renaissance raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,169, citing strong AI storage demand, while Bank of America also lifted its target to $2,500 and reiterated a buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continued to frame Sandisk as a high-volatility AI infrastructure winner, with some analysts arguing that recent swings may be creating buying opportunities on dips. Article Title

Market commentary continued to frame Sandisk as a high-volatility AI infrastructure winner, with some analysts arguing that recent swings may be creating buying opportunities on dips. Negative Sentiment: Investor rotation away from AI chip and memory hardware names has hit Sandisk, with traders shifting toward AI software and raising concerns about a temporary memory-sector pullback. Article Title

Investor rotation away from AI chip and memory hardware names has hit Sandisk, with traders shifting toward AI software and raising concerns about a temporary memory-sector pullback. Negative Sentiment: Heavy profit-taking and broader supply-glut fears in memory stocks also weighed on Sandisk, adding to the sector-wide decline despite the company’s strong fundamentals. Article Title

Heavy profit-taking and broader supply-glut fears in memory stocks also weighed on Sandisk, adding to the sector-wide decline despite the company’s strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which may add a little caution even though the sale was disclosed as routine. Article Title

Sandisk Stock Down 14.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,745.00 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,634.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $936.43. The company has a market cap of $258.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 4.72. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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