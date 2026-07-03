Go Pro
→ Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned. (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 3, 2026
IonQ logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its IonQ stake by 33.4% in the first quarter, leaving it with 27,029 shares valued at about $779,000.
  • IonQ reported mixed quarterly results: revenue jumped 754.7% year over year to $64.67 million, but EPS of -$0.34 missed analyst expectations. The company also continues to post losses, with analysts forecasting a negative full-year EPS.
  • Insiders and analysts sent mixed signals: two directors recently sold shares, while analysts still have a moderate buy consensus and a $69.88 average price target. Recent coverage also highlighted IonQ’s strong liquidity and growing backlog, but warned the stock may be expensive after its rally.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,029 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,540 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in IonQ were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 117.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 50.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Trading Down 4.4%

IonQ stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.50 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The firm had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $151,662.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $613,581.54. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,444,692.16. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $701,489. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IonQ Right Now?

Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.

While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July Pullback
By Thomas Hughes | June 29, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
By Nathan Reiff | June 28, 2026
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
AirJoule Unveils Prime System, Clearing Path to Commercialization
By Thomas Hughes | July 1, 2026
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
By Ryan Hasson | June 26, 2026
tc pixel
[Free Report] The 11-Hour Options Guide for Beginners - trade and ticker included
[Free Report] The 11-Hour Options Guide for Beginners - trade and ticker included
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
The AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in Optics
By Bridget Bennett | June 29, 2026
JPMorgan Stands by Sky-High Broadcom Target as Shares Slide
JPMorgan Stands by Sky-High Broadcom Target as Shares Slide
By Leo Miller | June 29, 2026
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines