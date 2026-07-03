Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,029 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,540 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in IonQ were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 117.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 50.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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IonQ Trading Down 4.4%

IonQ stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.50 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The firm had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $151,662.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $613,581.54. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,444,692.16. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $701,489. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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