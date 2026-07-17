Kestrel Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 86,500 ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,500 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000. ExlService accounts for 1.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of ExlService at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ExlService by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,426,215.34. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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