Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Sells 42,759 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,057 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 42,759 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for about 1.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC's holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HII alerts: Sign Up

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.7%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $299.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $341.55 and its 200 day moving average is $371.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.75 and a 12-month high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $388.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntington Ingalls Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntington Ingalls Industries wasn't on the list.

While Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here