Keybank National Association OH Buys 214,200 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 726.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,666 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 214,200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Boeing were worth $48,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $226.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $223.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.10. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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