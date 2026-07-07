Keybank National Association OH Buys 3,906 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 175.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the online travel company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 970.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citic Securities cut their target price on Expedia Group from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.65. 114,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,076. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $174.05 and a one year high of $303.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $236.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Expedia Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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