Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128,219 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 48,996 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Keybank National Association OH's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $651,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,704 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $245.34 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The business's fifty day moving average is $253.04 and its 200 day moving average is $235.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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