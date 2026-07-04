Keybank National Association OH Has $24.79 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Tesla were worth $24,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $403.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $393.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 360.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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