Keybank National Association OH Has $78.93 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,122 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 269,479 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Newmont worth $78,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $873,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,018 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,402,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $739,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,870,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $286,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure decreased their price objective on Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $96.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $134.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Newmont's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,477.93. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 25,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,006 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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