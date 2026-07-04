Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,816 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Visa were worth $66,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $361.31 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $362.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,898,255. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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