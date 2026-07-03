Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053,501 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $163,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2,857.1% during the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $142.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.00.

View Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.96 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.02 and a 200-day moving average of $151.81.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.PepsiCo's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS reportedly said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be poised for a comeback as investors rotate beyond tech-heavy winners. Article Title

UBS reportedly said defensive dividend names like PepsiCo could be poised for a comeback as investors rotate beyond tech-heavy winners. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo announced progress toward its 2030 agriculture goals, reinforcing its sustainability and supply-chain strategy. Article Title

PepsiCo announced progress toward its 2030 agriculture goals, reinforcing its sustainability and supply-chain strategy. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted PepsiCo as an attractive dividend stock and noted its efforts in innovation, marketing, and operational changes, which may support long-term sentiment. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted PepsiCo as an attractive dividend stock and noted its efforts in innovation, marketing, and operational changes, which may support long-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Barclays and JPMorgan both cut PepsiCo price targets, but kept their ratings unchanged, signaling softer near-term expectations rather than a major thesis change.

Analysts at Barclays and JPMorgan both cut PepsiCo price targets, but kept their ratings unchanged, signaling softer near-term expectations rather than a major thesis change. Neutral Sentiment: UBS also trimmed PepsiCo’s target, saying the long-run story remains intact despite near-term headwinds. Article Title

UBS also trimmed PepsiCo’s target, saying the long-run story remains intact despite near-term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: News flow ahead of Q2 earnings next week suggests investors are waiting for confirmation on growth, with some reports saying retail interest has cooled and North American top-line trends remain under pressure.

News flow ahead of Q2 earnings next week suggests investors are waiting for confirmation on growth, with some reports saying retail interest has cooled and North American top-line trends remain under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo’s agriculture-goals update, executive commentary on “making the simple special,” and leadership appointments in Europe are supportive corporate updates, but likely have limited immediate stock impact.

PepsiCo’s agriculture-goals update, executive commentary on “making the simple special,” and leadership appointments in Europe are supportive corporate updates, but likely have limited immediate stock impact. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts lowered earnings forecasts for upcoming fiscal periods, reinforcing concerns that growth may stay muted in the near term.

Some analysts lowered earnings forecasts for upcoming fiscal periods, reinforcing concerns that growth may stay muted in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Reports that PepsiCo’s North America top-line trends were still under pressure and that the stock may be losing momentum with retail investors could weigh on sentiment into earnings. Article Title

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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