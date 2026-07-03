Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,285 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 30,123 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.25% of Ulta Beauty worth $56,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,848 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,253,047,000 after buying an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,565 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,225,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52,171.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,042 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $77,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,222 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,263,820 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $690,994,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,210 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $747,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $638.09.

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Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $461.33 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.60 and a 12 month high of $714.97. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Ulta Beauty

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About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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