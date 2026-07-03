Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414,098 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,849 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Keybank National Association OH's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $204,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company's stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 4,546 shares of the company's stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company's fifty day moving average is $146.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here