Keybank National Association OH Purchases 5,081 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,435 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in ASML were worth $93,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,750.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,772.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,769.32 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,662.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,447.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $695.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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