Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,912 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $38,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $357.56.

View Our Latest Report on GE

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $455 from $365 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing confidence in further upside for the stock. Jefferies price-target hike coverage

Jefferies raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $455 from $365 and kept a rating, reinforcing confidence in further upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Citi also increased its price target to $431 from $353, citing continued strength in the company’s rebound and improving outlook. Citi target increase article

Citi also increased its price target to $431 from $353, citing continued strength in the company’s rebound and improving outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlight GE Aerospace’s strong engine demand and its position as a cash-flow-rich aerospace leader with a wide moat, which supports investor optimism. Earnings preview article

Multiple articles highlight GE Aerospace’s strong engine demand and its position as a cash-flow-rich aerospace leader with a wide moat, which supports investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace completed a ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, signaling continued progress in next-generation aerospace technology. Hybrid-electric engine test article

GE Aerospace completed a ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, signaling continued progress in next-generation aerospace technology. Neutral Sentiment: The company is continuing to invest in Southwest Ohio as an aerospace innovation hub, a reminder that GE Aerospace is backing long-term engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Southwest Ohio innovation hub article

The company is continuing to invest in Southwest Ohio as an aerospace innovation hub, a reminder that GE Aerospace is backing long-term engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: GE is also being watched ahead of its July 16 earnings release, with investors focused on whether the company can extend its recent streak of earnings beats and strong guidance. Earnings expectations article

GE is also being watched ahead of its July 16 earnings release, with investors focused on whether the company can extend its recent streak of earnings beats and strong guidance. Negative Sentiment: GE’s valuation is already rich after a large run-up, so some of the recent enthusiasm may already be reflected in the share price. Valuation and run-up article

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $377.14 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $243.34 and a 12-month high of $382.97. The company has a market cap of $393.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $320.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.58.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here