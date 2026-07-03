Keybank National Association OH Sells 35,012 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,428 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 35,012 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $106,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 4.5%

Amphenol stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.19 and a 1 year high of $178.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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