Keybank National Association OH Sells 38,706 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,349 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 38,706 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Oracle were worth $180,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Oracle Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $186.86 and its 200 day moving average is $173.58. The company has a market cap of $404.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here