Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,567 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,802 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $55,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 31.7% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $288.95 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research cut International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.76.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM unveiled what was described as the world’s first 0.7-nanometer semiconductor technology, reinforcing its innovation story and potentially strengthening long-term confidence in its engineering leadership.

IBM unveiled what was described as the world’s first 0.7-nanometer semiconductor technology, reinforcing its innovation story and potentially strengthening long-term confidence in its engineering leadership. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to IBM’s improving earnings outlook, with articles noting its strong history of beating estimates and suggesting another earnings beat could be ahead.

Analysts continue to point to IBM’s improving earnings outlook, with articles noting its strong history of beating estimates and suggesting another earnings beat could be ahead. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s hybrid cloud, AI demand, and quantum computing initiatives are still being viewed as key growth catalysts, which may help offset concerns that the stock has lagged the industry over the past three months.

IBM’s hybrid cloud, AI demand, and quantum computing initiatives are still being viewed as key growth catalysts, which may help offset concerns that the stock has lagged the industry over the past three months. Neutral Sentiment: IBM hired Stagwell to refresh its global brand and campaign strategy, a move aimed at better aligning marketing with its AI, cloud, and quantum messaging.

IBM hired Stagwell to refresh its global brand and campaign strategy, a move aimed at better aligning marketing with its AI, cloud, and quantum messaging. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around IBM’s quantum computing bet remains mixed: bullish long-term commentary is being balanced by warnings that the technology still carries meaningful execution risk.

Coverage around IBM’s quantum computing bet remains mixed: bullish long-term commentary is being balanced by warnings that the technology still carries meaningful execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: A separate note from Trefis highlighted a wide range of possible outcomes for IBM, underscoring that the market is still debating the stock’s next chapter and valuation.

A separate note from Trefis highlighted a wide range of possible outcomes for IBM, underscoring that the market is still debating the stock’s next chapter and valuation. Negative Sentiment: One article warned that IBM is lagging its industry recently and faces competitive pressure from Anthropic’s COBOL modernization efforts, which could weigh on sentiment if investors see it as a threat to legacy services.

One article warned that IBM is lagging its industry recently and faces competitive pressure from Anthropic’s COBOL modernization efforts, which could weigh on sentiment if investors see it as a threat to legacy services. Negative Sentiment: Commentary on AI automation also noted that some companies, including IBM, have had to rehire workers after AI-driven cuts fell short, which may temper enthusiasm around near-term AI productivity gains.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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