Keybank National Association OH Sells 57,343 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,863,405 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 57,343 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $148,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $4,512,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,421,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,487,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,484 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,197,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,975,600,000 after purchasing an additional 188,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,922,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,606,215 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $895,466,000 after purchasing an additional 477,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.34.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $261.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Trending Headlines about Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 14, with analysts looking for EPS of about $1.71 and revenue of $21.81 billion, setting up a potentially important catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Wells Fargo is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 14, with analysts looking for EPS of about $1.71 and revenue of $21.81 billion, setting up a potentially important catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $102 from $97 while keeping an Equal Weight rating, signaling improved valuation expectations. Article Title

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $102 from $97 while keeping an Equal Weight rating, signaling improved valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and is planning a double-digit dividend increase, which supports the stock’s income appeal and may help attract yield-focused investors. Article Title

Wells Fargo passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and is planning a double-digit dividend increase, which supports the stock’s income appeal and may help attract yield-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue Wells Fargo could benefit from upcoming earnings, with bullish commentary centered on the stock looking inexpensive and having room to rerate if results surprise to the upside. Article Title

Several recent articles argue Wells Fargo could benefit from upcoming earnings, with bullish commentary centered on the stock looking inexpensive and having room to rerate if results surprise to the upside. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest has increased, with Zacks noting Wells Fargo is being heavily searched as traders assess the next catalyst for the shares. Article Title

Investor interest has increased, with Zacks noting Wells Fargo is being heavily searched as traders assess the next catalyst for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage suggests Wells Fargo could receive a modest earnings lift from potential tariff refunds tied to a Supreme Court decision, though this is still uncertain and not yet reflected in prior estimates. Article Title

Some coverage suggests Wells Fargo could receive a modest earnings lift from potential tariff refunds tied to a Supreme Court decision, though this is still uncertain and not yet reflected in prior estimates. Negative Sentiment: Analysts continue to flag that Wells Fargo has lagged peers because of lower returns on equity and falling net interest margins, which remain key concerns going into earnings. Article Title

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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