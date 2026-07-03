Keybank National Association OH Sells 60,748 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,313 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 60,748 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $57,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $969,646,000 after buying an additional 1,924,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $172,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,914 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.33.

Get Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.61. The firm has a market cap of $172.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group slightly raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid profit growth. Erste Group estimate update

Erste Group slightly raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James kept an outperform rating on Disney despite lowering its price target, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s longer-term upside. Raymond James price target update

Raymond James kept an outperform rating on Disney despite lowering its price target, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s longer-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Disney is adding fresh Disney+ content and expanding its JioStar India joint venture, both of which could support subscriber engagement and international growth. Disney streaming/content and JV news

Disney is adding fresh Disney+ content and expanding its JioStar India joint venture, both of which could support subscriber engagement and international growth. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related promotional and community stories, including park events and special screenings, are supportive of the brand but unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Disney JioStar JV article

Disney-related promotional and community stories, including park events and special screenings, are supportive of the brand but unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Neutral Sentiment: A report that Disney stock has been labeled a strong value stock by Zacks may help sentiment, but it is more of a valuation call than a near-term catalyst. Zacks value stock article

A report that Disney stock has been labeled a strong value stock by Zacks may help sentiment, but it is more of a valuation call than a near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to live TV streaming pricing claims, adding legal and financial overhang even if the dollar amount is manageable. Disney settlement article

Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to live TV streaming pricing claims, adding legal and financial overhang even if the dollar amount is manageable. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of a fire inside the “It’s a Small World” ride and ride shutdown at a Disney park create short-term operational and reputational noise, though they do not appear to be a major fundamental issue. Disney ride fire article

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here