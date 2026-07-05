Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,033 shares of the company's stock after selling 471,533 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.15% of GitLab worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 766.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,375 shares of the company's stock worth $203,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806,163 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in GitLab by 867.3% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 6,528.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,135,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,379,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. increased its position in GitLab by 491.4% during the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,922,114 shares of the company's stock worth $72,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

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GitLab Price Performance

GTLB opened at $32.07 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.44 and a beta of 0.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. GitLab had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $3,304,728.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,902,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,814,330.44. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 348,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,605,772. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded GitLab from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

Further Reading

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