Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 375,521 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.73% of Keysight Technologies worth $355,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas now owns 25,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,224,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $628,065,000 after acquiring an additional 240,167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $312.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.85 and a 12-month high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Keysight Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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