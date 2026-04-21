Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $335.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.88 and a 1 year high of $338.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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