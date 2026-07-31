Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 430,530 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.29% of Keysight Technologies worth $139,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Up 5.4%

KEYS stock opened at $312.62 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $374.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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