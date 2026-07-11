Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Stock Position Lowered by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 44,837 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.16% of Keysight Technologies worth $76,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,890,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $322.30 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $344.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $152.85 and a one year high of $374.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keysight Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keysight Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Keysight Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here