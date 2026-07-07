Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,700 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bank & Trust now owns 15,297 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,997 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Home Depot Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of HD traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $347.12. The company had a trading volume of 783,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $346.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $323.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Home Depot from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here