Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,879 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE LMT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $538.07. 208,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.46 and a 200 day moving average of $569.22. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $613.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall signed an MOU to jointly produce ATACMS missiles in Germany, marking the first planned manufacture of the short-range ballistic missile outside the U.S. and opening the door to more European defense revenue. Reuters article

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall signed an MOU to jointly produce ATACMS missiles in Germany, marking the first planned manufacture of the short-range ballistic missile outside the U.S. and opening the door to more European defense revenue. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin also announced progress on PAC-3 sustainment across Europe, including discussions of a dedicated missile maintenance facility, which could support recurring service and sustainment income. Yahoo Finance article

Lockheed Martin also announced progress on PAC-3 sustainment across Europe, including discussions of a dedicated missile maintenance facility, which could support recurring service and sustainment income. Positive Sentiment: NATO-related defense deals highlighted billions of dollars in new contracts and backlogs for major defense names, including Lockheed Martin, reinforcing demand visibility for the company’s weapons systems. Reuters article

NATO-related defense deals highlighted billions of dollars in new contracts and backlogs for major defense names, including Lockheed Martin, reinforcing demand visibility for the company’s weapons systems. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin agreed to acquire Ultra Maritime for $3.45 billion, strengthening its anti-submarine warfare and undersea defense capabilities and broadening its naval portfolio. Reuters article

Lockheed Martin agreed to acquire Ultra Maritime for $3.45 billion, strengthening its anti-submarine warfare and undersea defense capabilities and broadening its naval portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Trump wants Sikorsky to help fund a new White House helipad are more of a political headline than a clear earnings driver, so the stock impact is likely limited. Benzinga article

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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