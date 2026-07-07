Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.38 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,245,000 after buying an additional 4,038,502 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after buying an additional 2,131,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to $1,400 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing bullish Street sentiment around the stock’s long-term earnings potential. Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target increase

JPMorgan raised its price target on Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to $1,400 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing bullish Street sentiment around the stock’s long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Investors are leaning into Lilly’s obesity franchise momentum, helped by the launch of its Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program and continued confidence in Zepbound/Foundayo adoption. Quiver Quant article on obesity franchise momentum

Investors are leaning into Lilly’s obesity franchise momentum, helped by the launch of its Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program and continued confidence in Zepbound/Foundayo adoption. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing enthusiasm around Lilly’s pipeline, including encouraging Phase 3 retatrutide obesity data and the recent FDA approval of its oral obesity drug Foundayo, supports the company’s growth narrative. Quiver Quant article on pipeline developments

Ongoing enthusiasm around Lilly’s pipeline, including encouraging Phase 3 retatrutide obesity data and the recent FDA approval of its oral obesity drug Foundayo, supports the company’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlighting Lilly’s long-term upside and questions about whether the stock is still a buy may be keeping investor attention elevated, but it is not a direct business catalyst. Motley Fool article

Media coverage highlighting Lilly’s long-term upside and questions about whether the stock is still a buy may be keeping investor attention elevated, but it is not a direct business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports note heavy insider selling over the past six months, which can be a small overhang for sentiment even though it does not appear to be driving today’s move. Quiver Quant insider trading activity

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $37.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,237.62. The company had a trading volume of 995,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,193. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,065.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,027.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,243.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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