Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Invests $701,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,371 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.5% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,557 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Grange Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.4% during the first quarter. Grange Capital LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 56.4% during the first quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,691 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 103.3% in the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $317.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $10.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $368.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total value of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,204,024. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $425 from $350 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued upside confidence. Article Title

Needham raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $425 from $350 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued upside confidence. Positive Sentiment: BTIG and Wells Fargo also recently increased price targets, helping fuel the stock’s record-high run and supporting investor optimism around cybersecurity demand and AI-driven security products. Article Title

BTIG and Wells Fargo also recently increased price targets, helping fuel the stock’s record-high run and supporting investor optimism around cybersecurity demand and AI-driven security products. Positive Sentiment: Commentary from several outlets highlighted PANW as a high-growth cybersecurity name, with analysts pointing to improving business momentum and continued demand as reasons for the stock’s strength. Article Title

Commentary from several outlets highlighted PANW as a high-growth cybersecurity name, with analysts pointing to improving business momentum and continued demand as reasons for the stock’s strength. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted that PANW is trading near all-time highs after a steep year-to-date advance, suggesting the stock is now priced for continued execution. Article Title

One article noted that PANW is trading near all-time highs after a steep year-to-date advance, suggesting the stock is now priced for continued execution. Negative Sentiment: After a large run-up, some market commentary warned that valuation and “nosebleed” pricing could limit near-term upside if results fail to keep pace with expectations. Article Title

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here