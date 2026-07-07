Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,566 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $17,949,296,000 after buying an additional 961,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,012,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,192,995 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,414,296,000 after acquiring an additional 282,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,665,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Amgen to $340 from $327, signaling slightly improved expectations even though it kept a hold rating. Benzinga report on Truist target increase

Truist raised its price target on Amgen to $340 from $327, signaling slightly improved expectations even though it kept a rating. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Amgen to Buy (Rank #2), citing better earnings outlook, which could support shares in the near term. Yahoo Finance/Zacks upgrade report

Zacks upgraded Amgen to (Rank #2), citing better earnings outlook, which could support shares in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its neutral rating and set a $350 target, indicating the stock may be priced a bit ahead of fundamentals. American Banking News Cantor Fitzgerald report

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its rating and set a $350 target, indicating the stock may be priced a bit ahead of fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Amgen was also highlighted as trading below market strength in a recent report, reflecting pressure on the shares after a prior decline and ongoing investor caution around Tavneos and pipeline prospects. Yahoo Finance stock dips report

Amgen was also highlighted as trading below market strength in a recent report, reflecting pressure on the shares after a prior decline and ongoing investor caution around Tavneos and pipeline prospects. Negative Sentiment: Quiver Quant noted regulatory scrutiny of Tavneos and questions about Amgen’s pipeline, especially in obesity, which has weighed on investor sentiment. Quiver Quant analysis

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price objective on Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.79. 359,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,147. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.09. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.77 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The company has a market capitalization of $199.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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