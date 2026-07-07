Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Cloudflare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,386 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 139,644 shares of the company's stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 340,968 shares of the company's stock worth $72,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,383 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $12,953,268.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.39, for a total transaction of $2,323,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,733 shares in the company, valued at $27,127,581.87. This trade represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 671,049 shares of company stock valued at $149,042,468 in the last ninety days. 10.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "market outperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.23.

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Cloudflare Stock Up 5.3%

NET stock traded up $13.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $276.82. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,044.55, a PEG ratio of 244.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank upgraded Cloudflare to Sector Outperform and raised its price target to $300 , highlighting improved analyst confidence in the company’s growth and valuation outlook. Scotiabank Upgrades Cloudflare NYSE: NET to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded Cloudflare to and raised its price target to , highlighting improved analyst confidence in the company’s growth and valuation outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continued to frame Cloudflare as a high-growth cybersecurity name, helped by its July 1 announcement of new classifications, enhanced analytics, and commercial partnerships tied to transparent AI companies, which could support future monetization. Is Cloudflare (NET) the Best High Growth Cybersecurity Stock to Buy Now?

Recent coverage continued to frame Cloudflare as a high-growth cybersecurity name, helped by its July 1 announcement of new classifications, enhanced analytics, and commercial partnerships tied to transparent AI companies, which could support future monetization. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Matthew Prince disclosed several stock sales, including a July 6 sale of 52,383 shares and a July 2 sale of 33,631 shares. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which makes them less likely to reflect a change in management’s view of the business. Cloudflare NYSE: NET CEO Sells 33,631 Shares

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

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