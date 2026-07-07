Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,184 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE DIS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.89. 2,411,493 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,551,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50-day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $123.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating on The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and set a $126 price target, signaling strong upside potential for the stock. Article Title

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating on and set a $126 price target, signaling strong upside potential for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related lifestyle and entertainment coverage, including stories about its films, cruise line, and theme parks, kept the company in the headlines but does not appear to materially affect the stock. Article Title

Disney-related lifestyle and entertainment coverage, including stories about its films, cruise line, and theme parks, kept the company in the headlines but does not appear to materially affect the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Disney also remains active in older streaming settlement news, including a $50 million claim process, which is unlikely to be a major new catalyst for the shares by itself. Article Title

Disney also remains active in older streaming settlement news, including a $50 million claim process, which is unlikely to be a major new catalyst for the shares by itself. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted that DIS has been dropping despite broader market gains, reflecting persistent short-term weakness in the shares. Article Title

Recent market commentary noted that has been dropping despite broader market gains, reflecting persistent short-term weakness in the shares. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James lowered its price target on Disney to $111 from $119, even while maintaining an Outperform rating, which may signal some caution about near-term upside. Article Title

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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