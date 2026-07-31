Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414,973 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 597,824 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 1.22% of Kilroy Realty worth $39,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at $535,550.40. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $419,926.08. Following the sale, the president directly owned 519,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,124,245.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 29,648 shares of company stock worth $1,120,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm's 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.12. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $45.03.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.73). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $272.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty's payout ratio is 152.11%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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