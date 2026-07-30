Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,713 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,317 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,846,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,121,027,000 after buying an additional 315,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,125,118 shares of the company's stock worth $2,157,746,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,917,154 shares of the company's stock worth $1,202,322,000 after purchasing an additional 299,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,322,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $836,216,000 after purchasing an additional 65,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,839,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $790,934,000 after buying an additional 2,628,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $113.21 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $137.46. The stock's 50 day moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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