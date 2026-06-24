Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Stock Holdings Lessened by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,221 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,114 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of KMB stock opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $137.46. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

See Also

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