Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Stock Holdings Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,396 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $114.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $137.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $115.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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