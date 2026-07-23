Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,566 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 117,910 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 145,806 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of KMI opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The stock's 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689 over the last 90 days. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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