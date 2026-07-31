Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,828,942 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 933,518 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of Kinder Morgan worth $161,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $1.52 from $1.44, moving closer to the broader consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm also increased its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, indicating improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s pipeline and energy infrastructure earnings.

US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to from $1.44, moving closer to the broader consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm also increased its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, indicating improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s pipeline and energy infrastructure earnings. Positive Sentiment: The firm lifted its FY2028 EPS forecast to $1.50 from $1.45, providing a modestly more constructive long-term outlook. Kinder Morgan’s latest reported quarter also exceeded expectations, with $0.37 in EPS versus the $0.31 consensus and revenue of $4.48 billion versus $4.22 billion.

The firm lifted its FY2028 EPS forecast to from $1.45, providing a modestly more constructive long-term outlook. Kinder Morgan’s latest reported quarter also exceeded expectations, with $0.37 in EPS versus the $0.31 consensus and revenue of $4.48 billion versus $4.22 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains somewhat bullish on KMI, but the stock has narrowly lagged the broader market over the past year. The latest estimate changes are relatively small, and US Capital Advisors’ FY2026 forecast is still below the $1.54 consensus. Kinder Morgan Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Wall Street remains somewhat bullish on KMI, but the stock has narrowly lagged the broader market over the past year. The latest estimate changes are relatively small, and US Capital Advisors’ FY2026 forecast is still below the $1.54 consensus. Negative Sentiment: A Kinder Morgan executive disposed of 5,695 shares worth approximately $184,000. Most of the shares—4,145—were withheld for taxes, while 1,550 were sold under a pre-established 10b5-1 trading plan, making the transaction less concerning than an entirely discretionary sale but still a potential near-term sentiment headwind. Kinder Morgan Executive Share Sale

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of KMI opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $196,695.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,235.20. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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